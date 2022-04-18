Bowling Green Council on Monday approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist the city pool and waterpark complex.
Council voted unanimously in favor of a $20,000 appropriation of ARPA monies as the pool complex faces rising costs this year. The move comes after the parks and recreation board voted last month not to raise rates and fees at the pool for 2022.
The matter passed without comment from council.
A total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the city through ARPA. The city has so far approved investments of that funding totaling $4 million, including $3 million for a three-year residential paving project.
Residents earlier this year had the opportunity to give feedback about how the remainder of the funds could be used via an online questionnaire, and a special meeting is being held May 12 to hear further ideas about how to utilize the money.
A legislative package document prepared for council noted that “pool pass rates are reviewed by Parks and Recreation Board and Department every year. Traditionally, these rates are adjusted every few years to account for rising material and staffing costs. These rates – daily and season passes – have not been adjusted since 2019, and the resident daily rate has not been adjusted since the new pool opened in 2013. … Much like everything else, the last two years have been anything but normal with the pool remaining closed in 2020 and reduced capacity limits in 2021 – both have directly impacted Parks and Recreation fund revenue and cash balances.
“Although the pool didn’t open in 2020, and certainly the cost to operate the pool was largely avoided, costly maintenance repairs occurred in 2021 as a result of equipment sitting idle for over a year,” the document continued. “Parks and Recreation staff were recently made aware of material and supply cost increases, as well as minimum wage increases set by the State of Ohio.”
At a recent park board meeting, the minimum wage increase was estimated as an additional $9,000 cost to the pool this year; one increased material cost was chlorine, estimated at an additional $4,000 this year due to a hike in the cost of the chemical, which is used to treat pool water.
“As part of the discussion, the potential use of ARPA funds was discussed as a potential means to replace revenue lost as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document continued. “Staff has calculated an estimated increase in expenses as well as revenue shortage and presented that to the Parks and Recreation Board – that estimate is roughy $20,000. On March 14, the board voted to keep rates the same and to request Council transfer the estimated deficit to the Parks and Recreation Fund as a means to replace lost revenue directly tied to the pandemic.”
Parks Board Chair Jodi Anderson, in a memo sent to Mayor Mike Aspacher and Council President Mark Hollenbaugh last month, noted that the ARPA funds “will also keep prices the same in a time when many families may be facing financial struggles. We are all hoping that 2022 will be a more ‘normal’ year and that the board can then revisit the need for any fee adjustments necessary in 2023 using that data.”