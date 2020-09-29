Wood County Republicans will meet this Saturday to stage a “Rally ‘Round The County” to promote their candidates.
Organizer Sharina Ohanian said this event is a cooperative effort with the Northern Wood County Republican Club, the Wood County Republican Party, the Bowling Green Republican Club, the Trump campaign and members in each of the communities where there is a stop.
Ohanian said she did this event four years ago for all the Wood County Republican candidates.
“The rally is in support all the Republican candidates in Wood County,” she said.
Participating in the rally will be candidates Sen. Theresa Gavarone, State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus, candidate for Wood County Common Pleas Judge Corey Speweik, candidate for Wood County Recorder Jim Matuszak, candidate for 6th District Court of Appeals Charlie Sulek and candidate for Clerk of Courts Doug Cubberley.
The rally starts at the Wood County Fairgrounds parking lot and moves on to the Legion Post 183 in Pemberville. From there the rally will travel to Perrysburg with a stop at 501 Louisiana Ave. across from the Commodore building downtown.
The rally will roll on to Rossford to meet with the participants of the Trump 2020 Regatta Boat Parade. The next stop is Walbridge at 101 S. Main St. and will end in Northwood at the parking lot of the Great Eastern Mall, 2584 Woodville Road.
“Anyone can participate by joining us at any of the six stops or lining the route with signs, flags and banners,” said Ohanian. She added that there is no need to sign up, just come out and show support for the candidates.
She asked that all participants allow for social distancing and wear a mask where ever required.
The other Republican event to be held that same day, the Trump 2020 Regatta Boat Parade Event, is hosted by the Wood County Republican Party and the Wood County Republican Women’s Club. They plan to meet at the Rossford Marina at noon.
Once the Regatta group meets with the Rally contingent in Rossford, the boating group will travel through downtown Toledo. Plans are to go up to the Toledo Yacht Club if the weather permits. If the weather is too rough, the boaters plan to turn around after going underneath Veteran’s Memorial Skyway Bridge.
The itinerary for Rally ‘Round The County:
9:30-10 a.m.
Start: Wood County Fair Grounds: 900 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402
10:20-10:40 a.m.
Stop #1: Pemberville American Legion Post 183, 405 E Front St, Pemberville, OH 43450
11:10-11:30 a.m.
Stop #2: Perrysburg (across from the Perrysburg Schools Admin Building) 511 Louisiana Ave.
11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Stop #3: Rossford Marina Meet Trump 2020 Regatta Boat Parade 300 Hannum Ave.
1-1:30 p.m.
Stop #4: Wallbridge Four Corners Stop Light, 101 S. Main St.
2:15-3 p.m.
Stop #5: Northwood Great Eastern Mall, 2584 Woodville Road.