Republican candidates for 2022 primary elections took part in the Wood County Republican Women’s Club Coffee with the Candidates forum on Saturday in Bowling Green.
The 14 candidates were each asked one question, randomly chosen from a list that was composed in advance.
Not all candidates have competition for the May 3 Republican primary. Beverly Hirzel, president of the club, said that all the candidates on the ballot were invited, but not all could attend and attendance is not indicative of an endorsement.
Hirzel said the free event was designed to educate the voters based on issues of the day and the job description.
Candidates for U.S. Senate Niranjan “Neil” Patel and Mike Gibbons were the only candidates who spoke that were in races as competitors to each other. That primary race is crowded, with seven candidates running.
Gibbons talked about his hard-scrabble upbringing.
“My dad was an incredible guy. The best man I’ve ever known, but unfortunately we were just kind of one auto repair bill from making it tough to make it to the end of the month.”
Gibbons started an investment bank in Ohio.
“My job was to convince CEOs all over the world that my ideas were the right ideas and that they could entrust me to do the important transactions those companies would ever do. I think it was great practice for the U.S. Senate,” Gibbons said.
He also described himself as a conservative and having the “America-first agenda,” and as a businessman, not a politician.
Prior to banking, Gibbons learned concrete work, joking that he would be the only senator that “could finish your driveway.”
Patel briefly described his change from being a Democrat, when he immigrated to the United States from India in 1979. He received his U.S. citizenship in 1994.
He described himself as being a businessman who worked as an insurance agency director and conservative that is pro-gun, pro-family and pro-education.
The first issue he brought up was foreign aid.
“I don’t like giving money to any other country. We need to take care of our own people first,” Patel said.
He also wants to protect the Trump tax cuts and balance the budget by reducing the size of government.
“To preserve and protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, that is the reason I’m running for office,” Patel said.
The first speaker at Saturday’s forum was Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Sharon Kennedy, who was re-elected in 2020 to a second full term. She has served on the court since 2012. She is running for chief justice.
Kennedy was asked about the Ohio Constitution as a document of independent force and what that means.
“The United States Constitution sets the floor and no constitution can fall below this standard, but your constitution can set a higher threshold, a greater protection for your God-given rights,” Kennedy said.
She also spoke of the existence of a Bill of Rights within the Ohio Constitution, and additional rights, including the Right of Bail and several current issues related to it, but also her philosophy in interpreting it.
“If we are not electing those that believe in judicial restraint, to only apply the words of the Constitution, or statute, to the facts and circumstances, then we will have nothing. We will have tyranny,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy has a tie to Wood County as she was special counsel to the attorney general when Betty Montgomery held that position. She began her career in justice as a Hamilton police officer.
Also speaking were candidates Robert Sprague, Ohio treasurer; Joe Knopp, candidate for lieutenant governor from the Jim Renacci team; Charlie Sulek, candidate for 6th District Court of Appeals; Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron and candidate for the 9th Congressional District; Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg and candidate for Ohio Rep 3rd District; Matt Oestrich, Wood County auditor; Judge Matt Reger, Wood County Common Pleas Court; and candidates for the Ohio GOP Central Committee Josh Culling, Abby and Tim Brentlinger.