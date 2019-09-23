$5,000 reported stolen from vehicle in BG - Sentinel-Tribune: News

$5,000 reported stolen from vehicle in BG

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 3:45 pm

$5,000 reported stolen from vehicle in BG

A woman reported to the Bowling Green Police Division that her car was broken into and her wallet — which held $5,000 in cash — had been taken.

The break-in occurred in the 700 block of Fourth Street overnight Friday.

Posted in , on Monday, September 23, 2019 3:45 pm.

