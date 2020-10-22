A Bowling Green man has been arrested for robbery after an apparent road rage incident.
Bowling Green Police Division Chief Tony Hetrick said the incident started this morning as the female victim, who was from out of town, was trying to locate a business while driving.
Ryan Brown, 45, didn’t like the way she was driving, Hetrick said.
When she parked on the east side of the 100 block of South Main Street, he drove and parked in City Lot 2, off East Wooster Street.
He then ran back to her car and opened the door, at which time she got out, they struggled and she dropped her phone.
Brown reportedly took the phone and ran. The phone was later recovered in the city parking lot.
A witness followed Brown until he turned off at Thurstin Avenue and police were able to located his vehicle in the 500 block of Reed Avenue.
He admitted his involvement and was taken to jail, Hetrick said.