A Tontogany woman listed as a missing person did not show up for parole violation hearing Tuesday.
The family of Amy Vicars, 51, has filed a missing person report with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest after she failed to appear for a parole violation hearing Tuesday.
Vicars was scheduled to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Her attorney, Steven Spitler, said he has not been able to reach her by telephone or mail.
“It’s really bizarre,” he said.
Vicars was indicted in October 2018 for second-degree felonious assault, as was her son.
According to court records, the son struck the victim, knocking him down, and while he was down Vicars continued to assault him.
She was placed on community control for three years starting December 2018 after pleading guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault. In March 2019, she violated community control for illicit drug use and contact with her son. In April 2019, she was given a two-year community control extension.
In February, a second violation of community control was filed and in March Vicars appeared in court on a bond hearing. She was granted an own recognizance bond.
On March 20, she did not show up for a scheduled office appointment with her probation officer nor did she call the office explaining her absence.
Numerous calls have been made to Vicars by the probation officer, who was unable to leave a message.