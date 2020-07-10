The origin of gunshots in Bowling Green on Thursday remain unknown.
Bowling Green police responded to the 500 block of Flanders Avenue Thursday on a 6:59 a.m. report of loud noises that sounded like gunshots.
“Nothing came of it,” Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said about the incident.
According to the police report, when an officer arrived, he also heard a loud noise that sounded similar to a gunshot or firecrackers.
The patrolman spoke to a man in his yard, who said the noise had been going on all morning and then pointed to a mustard yellow house down the road. The patrolman heard several loud cracking noises he believed were gunshots.
He walked to the neighbor’s home and again heard the noises, which echoed in the neighborhood.
When he tried to look into the backyard of the house in question, his view was blocked by a 6-foot privacy fence. After hearing more volleys, the officer radioed for more officers.
Eight BGPD officers ultimately responded to the area and a wide perimeter was established around the house.
According to the police report, the loud, gunshot-type noises continued in sporadic volleys of three or four several more times and then abruptly ended.
An effort was made to call the person who police believed lived in the home, but there was no answer.
Police banged on the side of the house to get the resident’s attention to come outside, but there was no response. A knock on the front door also went unanswered.
Dispatchers reported they had made contact with the resident and he was going to come outside. He claimed he had not heard any loud noises and refused police entrance into the home or his fenced backyard.
No warnings or citations were given.
“We couldn’t positively determine where the shots were coming from,” Mancuso said.