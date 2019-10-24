Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of Democratic presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.
Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal on Twitter Thursday.
Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:11 pm
