Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced much-debated legislation covering inspections for rental properties.
The proposed ordinance drew concerns from members of the council committee that spent more than a year investigating the issue.
“I think the draft that we have is very balanced toward one stakeholder, and I think the draft that we’re considering doesn’t really recognize the urgency of the rental situation in Bowling Green,” said Councilman John Zanfardino, chair of the Community Improvement Committee.
“I do say, as I’ve said throughout the process, that we’re basically voting on a draft that was proposed by the administration, which was proposed early in the process. And I’ve lamented the draft pretty consistently through the process. And I would like like to say at this point there’s some improvement to the draft that we were given early on, but I think it’s still unbalanced.
“I think we’ve had multiple studies, three consultants during my time on council have addressed the housing situation,” Zanfardino continued, “and to varying degrees they’ve been concerned. And one consultant felt we were on a downward slope,” and if the city did not act quickly, “that slope would accelerate.”
Zanfardino said he felt they had discussed a number of items during the committee process beyond what was contained in the present draft, and said he hoped that as the legislation moves forward, that council would remember additional aspects that are not in the current draft and have “the sense of urgency and the courage to amend this by substitution.”
Councilman Bill Herald, also a member of the CIC, noted that the proposed ordinance “is not what the (committee) came up with. We spent a lot of time and a lot of meetings deliberating.”
The draft, he said, has “some notable differences. I’m not saying that the differences aren’t all good.”
He noted that the committee did emphasize an audit procedure. Herald acknowledged that the capability for audits is in the proposed ordinance.
“But I think the committee approach to it was to emphasize it more,” he said.
Herald encouraged council to think about potentially adding something to the draft to show that the city is committed to an audit procedure. He said he would also like council to consider the possibility of reviewing the implementation of the legislation periodically.
“This is going to take years to get it right,” Herald said. “It’s a very important, significant first step that will be modified as we learn.”
Councilman and committee member Jeff Dennis, referring to the city’s approach to rentals in the ordinance, said Bowling Green isn’t “doing anything new here. We are unique in how tepid our support of this issue is. This is a significant first step in that it is a step and we have neglected this issue for 40 years. … We’re codifying what is already being done by landlords everywhere. Nobody does not self-inspect their property.”
“I anticipate there’ll be a great deal of discussion on this at the meeting where it is to receive its third reading,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh. “I would strongly suggest everyone come to that meeting prepared to have an intelligent discussion on the topic.”
The topic of rental properties has actively been on council’s radar since January 2020, when the committee was assigned to work on it. The pandemic delayed the committee’s work between April and November of 2020. In total, 14 meetings have been held specifically devoted to the rental registration, licensing and inspection issue, with the most recent on July 29. In May, council passed legislation creating a process for registering rental properties.
A major sticking point in the discussions has been that the proposed inspection system relied too heavily on self-inspections performed by property owners via a checklist, though those inspections could be audited. Some on council have advocated for a certain number of random, targeted and/or third-party inspections or audits as well to help ensure compliance.
In a letter written to council and provided in their legislative package document, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter wrote that an ongoing and consistently articulated priority for the inspection program is to identify unsafe rental units and enforce compliance. She said that getting there is a bit of a balancing act, as council knows well after meticulous study and discussion, and the legislation is an initial attempt at balancing the legal and practicalities of implementing and enforcing inspection.
Tretter wrote that under Section 121.04(3) of the proposed ordinance, “the city shall have the authority and discretion to verify compliance through the conduction of onsite inspections and/or through any other relevant means, as arranged by the owner, manager or designated agent, or pursuant to a search warrant issued by a judicial authority.”
Tretter also acknowledged that one concern in the current system is that it relies too heavily on reporting by the tenant.
“It is anticipated that the enforcement strategy may evolve in time as the scope of work is better understood and the success of the program is monitored. The initial direction will be to verify the accuracy of the inspection forms. Note that, currently, staff suggests a multi-faceted approach that begins with tenant education of their rights, a support system to respond to identified problems which is bolstered through communication between tenants and the city in the form of online reporting of discrepancies, and surveying to verify that certifications are in alignment with actual conditions.
“It is hoped, if and when discrepancies are identified, the city will be able to work with the tenant or landlord to gain access,” Tretter continued. “However, this system also establishes the needed probable cause for the legal system… Again with the expectation – because it is the law – the units comply, the goal is to ensure that problematic locations are identified, inspected, and promptly remedied.”
Tretter addressed the issue of auditing a number or percentage of rentals.
“Considering that, as of this writing, the city does not have an accurate count of the number of units and enforcement details have not yet been entirely fleshed out, assigning a threshold may be a case of ‘putting the cart before the horse.’ If, after the program is implemented, there is concern that compliance is not being achieved in the city, enforcement can be reconsidered and adapted to optimize effectiveness.”
She also addressed the question of fees, saying that currently assigning fees is premature, but the legislation “allows for such action to occur in the future if needed. … Also, as a reminder, in cases where properties have been found to be in violation of the law and require a higher standard for inspection, the property owner in question is solely responsible for the inspection fee. If council adopts this law, and in tandem with better understanding the data being submitted with the registration, the city administration will continue to develop and flesh out the specifics of enforcement assignments.”
During the lobby visitation, resident Joan Newlove suggested that the city should identify properties in ill-repair.
“These isolated properties are the ones that we should be focusing on. That would hold down, of course, the cost of the city with additional staff and time” and make sure such properties are the ones addressed first.
She also discussed concerns about several specific sections of the ordinance, among them portions of section 121.05(c)(2), which covers the immediate repair of rental housing units “that are necessary to achieve compliance with the requirements set forth in the self-certification inspection forms.”
Newlove pointed out that currently a number of building materials and related items are difficult to come by.
“So they would immediately make repairs, a property owner would certainly do it as soon as possible but as this point… you can’t get materials,” Newlove said.
Also in her letter, Tretter updated council on the rental registration process, saying the city staff team has developed the technology infrastructure for the registration process and registrations are being received.
“Some anticipated early challenges have emerged. The most significant has been the accurate mapping component,” she said.
The issue stems from the fact that though multi-unit buildings are assigned individual addresses, the coding for them in the city’s geographic information system is different, instead based on mapped location. Due to that “each one must be captured as an individual record,” making the work “time-consuming because it is more complex than data-entry.”
However, Tretter noted that it will provide long-term benefits including “that this information is tied to the 911 system meaning improved information will be available to first responders.” She said that the current issues are a “one-time” activity and that “future addresses will be recorded to the new standard.”
She said that another issues is simply “finding all locations that are rentals – when the registration deadline passes, it will be necessary to make sure all registrations have been submitted, but not knowing what is out there creates a verification challenge. Staff has been problem-solving these and other items expected with a new system.”