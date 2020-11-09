The line started forming on Sunday for fall 2021 open leasing in Bowling Green.
With many camping overnight in the Greenbriar real estate management company parking lot, there was a level of contained excitement among the many Bowling Green State University students who were hoping to find their next place to live.
More than 100 young people were waiting in line for the 9 a.m. opening. Most were Bowling Green State University students. Some were wearing face masks to help prevent the coronavirus.
“There are people who have been here since 7:30 in the morning on Sunday. We camped out all night, slept on the pavement. For the most part we were all socially distanced, so I didn’t really have a problem with that, but asphalt is not the most comfortable to sleep on,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a second-year student at BGSU.
With folding camp chairs and snacks in hand, Cruz Bryant, a junior from Kenton, arrived with his future roommates at 8 p.m. on Sunday to get a place in line. His roommates, Maxwell Waligura, Wooster; Christian Ditullo, Cincinnati; and Hayden Hildreth, Kenton. All four are in their third year at BGSU.
They estimated 15 groups had already started waiting when they arrived, some setting up camp with tents at noon.
“We were just camping out. The open lease date starts this morning. We’re just camping out, trying to get the best house possible,” Bryant said.
They said that not all the rental companies have the annual event. He was tired, but excited for the next year to start.
“I know Greenbriar has done this, so it’s always a big day of the year,” Waligura said. “We’re working our way to the front.”