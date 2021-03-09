PERRYSBURG — April trial runs will bring more May rentals for the Wood County Park District.
At Tuesday’s meeting, held in person at the W.W. Knight Preserve, the board approved facility rentals at 50% capacity.
There are six rentals scheduled for April and, after a brief discussion about canceling them, they were allowed to continue as a trial run leading up to all rentals starting in May.
Board member Tom Myers said it will be a “guinea pig thing” to help the departments prepare for the busy summer season. Indoor park facilities have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.
“Maybe having that smaller number … using it as six dry runs would be an option,” Myers said.
Nursing homes are being reopened, said Myers, who added that he works in that industry.
“While I want to be safe and do things right, I think the capacity limit makes a lot of sense,” he said. “I think it’s time … that May’s got to be kind of a go month.”
“Let’s just open it and see how it goes,” board member Kim Rose said.
Munger said that the rental window for April will automatically close this week and no new rentals for next month will be accepted.
The park rangers do have concerns and asked the board about clarifying policies, including mask wearing and capacity.
Ranger Eric Shiffler said, for example, a mask is not required if a person is eating or drinking. That could exempt a lot of people at a graduation party at Otsego Park, he said.
“At what point are we supposed to say anything? I don’t want to be the mask police. That’s not the job I signed up for,” Shiffler said.
“We can close their rental down, but there’s a whole big gray area and no real direction on how you want it done.”
Another issue is the deck at W.W. Knight. There could be 60 people, which is the maximum, inside but another 40 people on the deck, he said.
“I’m not gong to walk through with a clicker to count every single person who is here,” Shiffler said.
Myers said the park board should provide direction on when to intervene.
“I think that’s fair,” he said.
Parish said that mask wearing will be difficult to regulate, but capacity can and should be enforced.
“I’m more concerned about numbers than masks,” he said.
The board had previously approved safety precautions required of the renter and guests. Those include social distancing guidelines, face coverings, hourly cleaning of contact surfaces and encouragement of hand washing and hand sanitizer.
The board also decided to begin meeting at the various county parks, starting in April at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve in Perrysburg Township.