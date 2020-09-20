Mourners gathered this weekend around the country to honor U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — including an impromptu memorial in Bowling Green.
A few dozen people came together Saturday evening at Wooster Green to pay tribute to Ginsburg, who died Friday.
Event organizer Rawnica Dillingham said she was devastated by the news of Ginsburg’s death on Friday night.
“She was a pioneer for women’s rights and if it were not for her, women would not be able to do many of the things that we are afforded to do today, like own a home or have a credit card or have their own bank account. And she’s also pivotal in the LBGTQ+ rights,” she said. “My wife and I would not be married if it weren’t for her.”
Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.
Dillingham, who recently moved to Bowling Green and doesn’t know many people, was stunned and thrilled with the turnout downtown on Saturday night, just 24 hours after Ginsburg died.
“I was in awe when I saw that there were 60 people,” she said. “I finally for the first time feel like I have a community that I can grow and be a part of.
“It just really tells me what an amazing woman Ruth Bader Ginsburg was and how loved and respected she is throughout the community.”
Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.
Rachel Najdek a graduate student from South Bend, Indiana, is getting her doctorate in higher education administration at Bowling Green State University.
Ginsburg’s death had Najdek researching and reflecting on the life of the Supreme Court justice.
“I didn’t realize how big of an impact she truly had on all of our lives,” she said.
The message she took away from Ginsburg’s life is strength and love.
“Women are powerful and women can do anything. We are capable and we are strong. And men are capable and men are strong. Not matter what — we are all capable as human beings.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story. The Associated Press contributed to this story.)