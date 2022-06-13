Vietnam veteran Mike Hosler from North Baltimore pays his respects to his best friend whose name is on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, flew Tuesday to Washington, D.C. The flight included six World War II, 32 Korean War, 42 Vietnam and one post-Vietnam veterans.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Toledo man sentenced for soliciting an undercover officer
- BG woman cited for endangering children
- Bluffton home explodes
- Toledo man indicted for theft of handguns
- Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things
- BG man arrested for assault and multiple thefts
- Fire marshal: ‘No evidence’ of criminal activity in Bluffton explosion
- ‘Be who you are’: Jones reflects on 4 decades as Otsego teacher, coach
- Walbridge may use eminent domain to acquire downtown building
- Scot R. Mazur