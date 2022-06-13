Veterans Wall
Photo by Will Miller

Vietnam veteran Mike Hosler from North Baltimore pays his respects to his best friend whose name is on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, flew Tuesday to Washington, D.C. The flight included six World War II, 32 Korean War, 42 Vietnam and one post-Vietnam veterans.

