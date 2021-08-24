Every September since 1997, volunteers have participated in a Northwest Ohio environmental tradition of removing marine debris from the Toledo area’s streams, rivers and ditches for Clean Your Streams Day.
Partners for Clean Streams, and its partnering organizations, are organizing the Silver Anniversary clean-up on Sept. 25 with many stream locations across the greater Toledo area. To date, more than 360,000 pounds have been removed by over 13,000 volunteers.
Registration can be completed at partnersforcleanstreams.org/cys25/register. Registration for Clean Your Day closes on Sept. 17 and the virtual-remote option for Clean Your Streams registration closes on Sept. 25.
Partners for Clean Streams is looking for volunteers to join the effort to remove marine debris from waterways. The will in-person clean-up on Sept. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. with seven kick-off locations.
There is also a remote “virtual” option for volunteers to clean up on their own time beforehand; supplies can be borrowed from Partners for Clean Streams. Register for the remote, virtual clean-up also.
All volunteers will be invited to a Clean Your Stream 25th Anniversary picnic on Sept. 25.
There are seven kick-off locations where volunteers start and will be provided supplies and safety training before spreading out to other assigned stream cleanup locations.
Woodland Park, Perrysburg
Middlegrounds Metropark in Toledo
Monroe Street United Methodist Church in Toledo
City of Oregon Municipal Building
Secor Metropark in Toledo
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee
University of Toledo, Law School building