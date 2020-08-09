Bowling Green saw a nearly 27% increase in curbside recycling during the first half of this year.
The data was made available in a memo written by Sustainability Coordinator Amanda Gamby. The memo was distributed to accompany a meeting of council’s Finance Committee meeting which took place Aug. 3.
In the memo Gamby notes that “it’s difficult to determine if the city’s 26.88% … increase in collected recyclables is a result of the ‘stay at home’ order or the result of the expanded list of accepted materials. The inclusion of glass adds significant weight to the tonnage of curbside recyclables being collected, so we suspect it is a combination of the two.”
The amount of recyclables collected amounted to just over 486 tons.
The city currently contracts with Republic Services for curbside collection of mixed recyclables from one- and two-family dwellings once a week. Starting Jan. 1, according to Gamby, “all mixed recycling is delivered to a transfer station in Toledo and then transported to a Material Recovery Facility” operated by Republic in Oberlin. “On average, the city is making 4-5 round trips per week to the transfer station. Residents may now recycle an expanded list of materials.”
The city is billed per ton, with an average price of $150 per ton. Those city residents who do not receive curbside recycling collection may use the 24-hour drop off site at the Bowling Green Recycling Center.
“The city agreed in December 2019 to continue subsidizing the 24-hour drop off for $2,000/month” Gamby wrote. T
here are also a dozen 24-hour drop off sites maintained by the Wood County Solid Waste Management District.
The memo noted that because of automated trucks, crews were able to continue recyclables collection during the stay at home order and Republic was able to remain open and keep processing the materials. The BGRC, however, closed its facility and the drop off site during the order until mid-May, and reduced the city’s monthly subsidy for March and May and did not submit an invoice for payment in April.
The city continues providing the Recycle Coach online resource on its website and as an app. Among other amenities, Recycle Coach “provides a collection calendar and push notifications to remind residents of collection days, schedule changes, and special collections.” During the first half of the year, Recycle Coach has had 646 users, with 4,878 resident interactions.
Additionally, through June, the city of Bowling Green collected just over 2,483 tons of refuse, a 1.4% increase over the first half of 2019.
Gamby noted that others across the state reported increases in residential refuse collection of approximately 30% “due to those working and schooling from home” but “we did not see this significant increase in our (municipal solid waste) tonnage. This could be attributed to the new recycling program diverting more materials away from the landfill and the temporary suspension of the Large Item Collection program.”
City brush collection in April and May amounted to 115.52 tons, and yard waste drop off tonnage during the first half was 184.73 tons.
Also, during the Aug. 3 city council meeting, Councilman Neocles Leontis noted that a letter was being circulated among council members for their signature, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was to be sent to the Ohio congressional delegation. Leontis read the letter into the record.
Among other points, the letter asks members of congress to ask the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track “rapid” COVID-19 tests for home use.
“In this way, people will know they are safe to go to work,” Leontis wrote. The letter noted that the tests are “antigen tests” which can render results within minutes, testing saliva. He said the tests could cost as little as $1 each.
“This is something that is very doable,” Leontis said.