Wood County’s 12 recycling sites are overflowing — and probably will continue to be for awhile.
There are 12 sites and 51 bins throughout Wood County. The bins are emptied weekly each Wednesday by Republic Services Inc.
By most Fridays, though, the bins are full and visitors are told to come back later.
Andrew Kalmar, Wood County administrator, said more bins will not be added to the sites.
“It’s an added expense to the program,” Kalmar said. “We kind of feel we’re at the max, with our ability to do it.
“It also appears it doesn’t matter how many you put out, they’re going to fill up.”
Carri Stanley, assistant Wood County administrator, said that when the containers are full, a sign is rolled out, saying the facility is closed. Signage has recently been added in Grand Rapids, Tontogany, Weston and Portage Township.
“It’s a very popular program,” Stanley said. “We’re glad that the program is popular and people are committed to recycling. We just hope folks realize when stuff is full they need to come back.”
Stanley said the coronavirus crisis, which has people cleaning out their homes, garages and closets, is part of the reason for the recycling boom.
Another reason that the sites are seeing extra business is that the Bowling Green Recycling Center is closed, she said. The facility at 1040 N. College Drive has been closed since March, when the state “stay at home” order started.
Ken Reiman, chairman of the Bowling Green Recycling Center, said he does not have a start-up date.
“It depends on what the state says,” he said. “The distancing, the drop-offs are pretty tight, so we’ve got to make some changes.
“We’re hoping we can do it within the next week or so.”
Even if the center got approval to immediately open, Reiman said it’s complicated.
“It isn’t just a matter of do you want to do it. It’s how we can comply with what the state wants and keep everybody safe from this invisible threat,” he said.
The annual contract amount paid to Republic for these services is approximately $129,106. This total includes emptying the bins, a fuel surcharge and a second trip per week for the Perrysburg Township site.
Republic also has the contract with Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca County Solid Waste District and sends a truck from that route for the second trip in Perrysburg Township on Saturdays.
The Solid Waste District also pays $39,232 annually (based on population) to the various groups and political subdivisions that maintain the drop-off sites.
The program started in late June 2018.
A concern is that people are dumping their recyclables anyway.
“It’s a very successful program, except the littering,” said Commissioner Ted Bowlus.
Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said that she recently drove by the Portage Township site and it was neat.
“When the towns are engaged, it’s better,” Stanley said.
The Wood County Landfill opened May 1 and had a healthy crowd, she said.
“It seems to be going very well. They are very busy,” Stanley said. “I think folks are catching up on their landfill disposal.”