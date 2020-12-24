Wrapping paper may be recycled in Bowling Green's curbside recycling program.
Wrapping paper (no foil), cards, and paper gift bags (take handles off) may be recycled in the blue curbside recycling container.
Ribbons, rope handles, foil-type wrapping, and cards with glitter are all detrimental to the recycling process, so please put these in the garbage. Consider using gift wrapping alternatives like blankets, baskets and reusable containers, a city news release suggested.
Check out the "What Goes Where" tool on Recycle Coach for locations accepting electronics, televisions and batteries.