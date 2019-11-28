Recount concluded, BG schools levy results unchanged

The Wood County Board of Elections has concluded its recount of the Bowling Green City Schools tax issue, which appeared on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The results were unchanged and remain 3,987 for the issue and 4,019 against for a difference of 32 votes.
Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:47 am
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:47 am.
