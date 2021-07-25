Charges against the former director of Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center, who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a state athletic association, have been expunged.
Benjamin Spence, 39, Waterville, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Kuhlman approved the expungement, meaning all records of the criminal conviction will be erased.
Spence had been sentenced to community service in November 2016 after pleading guilty earlier that year to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony.
He admitted in 2016 to stealing money collected from Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments at the Stroh Center during the previous year.
Defense attorney Thomas Vogtsberger said Spence has had remarkable advancement in life, and currently works for UPS.
He has completed all conditions of his community control sentence, including conducting 300 hours of community service and paying $10,229 in restitution to OHSAA, Vogtsberger said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state had no objection to the expungement.
Spence had been indicted in 2016 on two counts of theft in office and three counts of tampering, all of which were third-degree felonies.
As the result of a plea agreement, all except one theft count and one tampering count were dismissed.
Spence was charged after BGSU issued a statement indicating the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating him following reported irregularities involving money associated with high school tournaments.
Spence resigned his position in October 2015.