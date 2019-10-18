Recognizing Gold Star families - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Hershel “Woody” Williams

Recognizing Gold Star families

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 8:14 am

Recognizing Gold Star families Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Hershel “Woody” Williams, 96, speaks Thursday afternoon at the Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg during the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Williams was born on a dairy farm in 1923 in Quiet Dell, West Virginia. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division. During the battle, Williams displayed “valiant devotion to duty” and service above self as he “enabled his company to reach its objective.” His actions, commitment to his fellow service members and heroism were recognized on Oct. 5, 1945, when he received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. Williams is the sole surviving Marine from WWII to wear the Medal of Honor. He was there speaking ahead of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument groundbreaking this morning at Riverside Park.

