MAUMEE – New home listings in Northwest Ohio fell slightly in November after a minor increase the previous month. Compared to November 2019, new listings were down 1.8%, according to Northwest Ohio Realtors.
As in the months before, closed sales continued to outpace previous seasons’ numbers, reflecting an increase of 14.6% (877 total) from November 2019.
This November, homes averaged 67 days on the market – a 22.1% decrease from the same time last year. Additionally, homes sold in the area are receiving an average of 100% of the listing price, up 2.4% from 2019.
In Northwest Ohio, the median home price in November was $154,000 – up slightly from October 2020, and a substantial increase of 18.6% from November 2019 ($129,900). This continues to follow the national trend of rising prices identified by the National Association of Realtors.
Inventory continues to decline which has ensured the continuation of a strong sellers’ market. NOR’s housing inventory at the end of September provides approximately 4 months of inventory – down two months from November 2019. This inventory decline has been predicted; however, these numbers are exceptionally unusual for this late in the season.
Comprehensive housing reports for Northwest Ohio can be found by visiting nworealtors.com.