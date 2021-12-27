NORTHWOOD – A new $12 million Rise Commercial District business accelerator will bring 425 jobs to the area.
Rise is an Indianapolis based company, started in 2010, that offers warehouse and office space, combined with other modern amenities like free WiFi, conference rooms, public restrooms, and gross leases.
The business began as an outgrowth of CEO Jim Sapp’s garage door sales and installation business. They had purchased an old large warehouse and local small businesses began to lease some of the extra space. Sapp realized there was more of a need for a business accelerator than there was for garage doors.
“We’re an accelerator of businesses. The people that come to us are primarily outgrowing a garage or a basement and need space for their services or widgets,” Sapp said at last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Sapp said that being all-inclusive, with utilities, dumpsters, management fees and flexible terms, is helpful for small growing businesses, allowing them the extra time to focus on their core goals.
Some of the leases are as short as one month. They have basic warehouse options on-site, with the ability to provide forklifts and delivery receiving services at fully-fenced, video-monitored facilities.
The ceremony included Northwood Mayor Ed Schimmel and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. Sapp considered the leaders essential for bringing one of their locations to Northwest Ohio.
“When we are all done, and we’ve only spent about two thirds of the money, but total it will be about $12 million. So it’s a significant investment. There will be about 125 businesses and they will employ 425 people, with payrolls running about $20 million,” Sapp said. “Our tenants want to be close to an interstate. … So the location of the property was good, but Northwood excelled at getting us some tax increment, for our property tax. They also helped us with the ditch. The infrastructure of the ditch needed help.”
Ghanbari helped facilitate that underground utility work between Rise, the various government entities and the utility companies, Sapp said.
Councilman Louis Fahrbach said the project is a win for the city and residents.
“The biggest thing we’ve tried to do is create a business friendly environment. A lot of the revenue in the city comes from workers who work in the city. So we try to keep taxes very low for our citizens, but create a business environment that keeps up city funds for the city projects,” he said.
Sapp said that more than 50% of the project was built with local contractors. Rise also has its own crews providing the rest of the work.
There are eight locations in Indiana and Ohio. There are five more locations under construction in Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“I think it started out roughly about two years ago,” Schimmel said. “We worked with them and I think everything turned out pretty well with this project. That’s a lot of jobs — 425 jobs would be a huge economic boom for the city of Northwood.”
As an accelerator, Rise also offers educational opportunities to help businesses with finances, human resource issues and marketing.
“There will be 14 buildings, total, we have half up now, and as soon as we get 70% occupancy, we plan on getting the rest up this summer,” Sapp said.
He added that 60% will be small to medium-sized with the other 40% being big companies, like Cardinal Health, AT& and McDonald’s.
“Those big companies will be doing a specific project and they will be here for a year or two. We do short term business-to-business warehousing. Everyone else does the likes of Amazon-huge. Our warehouses start at 300 square feet and go up to 3,000 square feet. We do smaller warehouses for first-in and first-out distribution and logistics. We don’t do any assembly,” Sapp said.
There’s about 125,000 square feet in the 14 buildings.
The new Rise Commercial District is located at 2550 Tracy Road.