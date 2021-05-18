Wood County Humane Society volunteer Tamra Hightower holds Atmosphere, who is waiting to be adopted from their Van Camp Road shelter in Bowling Green. Staff and animals have be out of the building since March 15, for renovations, said Christa Ebeling, assistant shelter manager. Crews were redoing the heating and air condition systems, replacing light fixtures and sound proofing the building. The humane society is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, and relies on individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as humane investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities and educational presentations.
