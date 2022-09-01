Virus Outbreak Test Scores

Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school on March 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. Pandemic school disruptions resulted in the largest drop in reading achievement in 30 years, according to newly released national test scores on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The data is from 9-year-olds who took the National Assessment of Educational Progress in 2020 and 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Math and reading scores for America's 9-year-olds fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic, according to a new federal study — offering an early glimpse of the sheer magnitude of the learning setbacks dealt to the nation's children.

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Education Department.

