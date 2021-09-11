Teachers huddled around televisions with the sound muted. An educator who is now a flight attendant. How Way library’s grand reopening was rescripted. A congressman’s recollection.
Sentinel-Tribune readers are sharing their memories of Sept. 11, 2001:
I was a reading teacher at Ridge Elementary. I remember our custodian calling me over to the classroom door to tell me about the first plane, and then what seemed like minutes later, the second.
The decision was made that we were not saying anything to the younger elementary students at the time, so we tried to make the morning as normal as possible in our classrooms. Unspoken worries swirled in our own brains privately to a soundtrack of low whispers in doorways of shared concerns about colleagues’ family members in New York and D.C.
We still had televisions mounted in a corner of our classrooms, so during the students’ lunch, a couple of us huddled in one classroom, shut the door, turned off the lights and tuned into the news coverage with the sound as low as possible.
I can still remember how surreal it felt to be watching that devastation but hearing the carefree sounds of our students enjoying recess through the open windows. That Friday, Melanie Garbig (our guidance counselor) arranged a beautiful assembly where we all sang “America the Beautiful” and “Let there be Peace on Earth.”
What seems like a few weeks later, our students lined up along Main Street, holding signs and cheering on the National Guard troops as they were deployed. I worried for those troops, for all of our students- especially those that were here from foreign countries, their families, and for our country. We just knew the world as we knew it was forever changed.
Stacey Higgins
—-
I was teaching sixth grade at Grand Rapids Elementary in the Otsego School District. I remember this day vividly 20 years ago.
A delivery man had dropped something off to our school office. He mentioned that a plane flew into one of the World Trade Centers. At the time, we simply thought: what an awful aviation accident.
I turned on the television in my classroom. By that time, the second plane had hit the other tower. We did watch the coverage for awhile, but of course, no one had any idea of what was happening.
I turned the TV off and we tried our best to proceed with our school day. Rumors were flying about additional hijacked planes. Some parents came to sign their children out early. (We could understand this; you wanted to know your loved ones were safe. You wanted to be with them.)
It wasn’t until I went home that we began to realize the full extent of the lives lost and damage done.The attacks changed the world we live in.
Fast forward to today: After retiring from Otsego in 2019, I am now a flight attendant with American Airlines. Safety and security are our top priorities. They always were, but most certainly enhanced after 9/11. United and American flight attendants will/are wearing a special pin to remember this dark day in our country and aviation history.
Selene Bostdorff
—-
I was working in a local business/engineering office when the news of the first plane hit was phoned in by my wife. We immediately turned on a TV to watch the coverage and were stunned when the second plane hit. At that point we knew an attack was underway.
In the next few days and weeks we became close to friends and family as we received strength from each other. Many returned to church worship for a renewal of closeness to God and to gain confidence for the future.
I think we have returned to a time of complacency in regards to national and our own security. We may have also returned to complacency in our relationship to God, as worship in general is down. This definitely includes me.
Hopefully another shock is not needed to eliminate this complacency.
Jim Frobose
—-
9/11 is an anniversary for Way Public Library in Perrysburg, too. Our last major remodel was completed two decades ago.
On Sept. 11, 2001, at 8:46 a.m., Way Public Library was buzzing with excitement. It was a gorgeous, clear day. Outside, an eager crowd waited for the doors to open. Anticipation was sky-high because patrons would be getting their first look at the new space after a year-long remodel and expansion.
At the same moment, a jet plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Staff members were anxious. Not only were they navigating a whole new facility footprint, but there was a new, unfamiliar computer system and a bewildering new phone system. Nothing was where it had been. Finding books was going to be a challenge.
Two large flat screen televisions were mounted over handsome fireplaces as part of the remodel. There was some controversy over whether televisions deserved a place in the library. What good purpose could they possibly serve?
Last-minute preparations were completed, information and circulation desk staff members took their places, televisions were switched on, and the doors were unlocked at 9 a.m. sharp.
Word was just beginning to get out that something was terribly wrong in the skies over Manhattan.
As patrons entered the library and made their way through the sparkling new main level, small clusters of curious viewers gathered in front of the televisions.
At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower.
Crowds formed in front of the televisions.
People continued to pour into the library. They were now drawn not just by the new space, but by the desire to come together. They found comfort in talking about what they were seeing and hearing. It was a perfect example of how the library is a place of community — a place for people to gather together to get and share information.
Staff members who had been anxious before opening felt their stress compounded. The beautiful tile floors in the entrance amplified every sound. Phones rang continuously. Somehow, training on how to transfer calls had been insufficient, and frustration mounted as calls were dropped and callers inconvenienced. The library had an elevator for the first time, and children found its buttons and alarms irresistible.
The televisions, in the meantime, earned their keep. And though it was not the grand re-opening anyone had envisioned, it was a reminder of the importance of the library.
Nancy Kelley, former Way director
—-
This year marks the 20th anniversary of a day that every American will never forget: 2,977 people were tragically killed by terrorists who hate our freedoms and our way of life. More than 6,000 others were injured. Hundreds of men and women put aside their fears and ran into danger in hopes to save anyone they could. As they raced in, they had to know they might not make it out. But instead of turning back, they continued to push forward even as the buildings began to collapse. We will never forget their sacrifice.
If you were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, you remember where you were when you learned of the attacks. I remember hearing the news on the radio as I drove down to Columbus for an Ohio General Assembly session. The report said an aircraft had hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. At first, they said it was small commuter plane. But then, the reports came in that it had been a commercial airliner.
The world watched in horror as the second airplane hit the south tower, then a third hit the Pentagon. Our nation was under attack. We were then told about the fourth jet that crashed in Pennsylvania and the heroism, as passengers forced their way into the cockpit to stop their flight from killing other Americans. They will always be remembered for their bravery.
A lot can happen in 20 years, and in many ways, the world has changed. But one thing has not changed, and that is the love Americans feel for our country and their fellow citizens. Let’s take time to remember every American who perished on 9/11 or suffered injuries. Our nation must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent another terrorist attack on our soil. We will never forget.
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green