CUSTAR – Just about everybody thinks what they do everyday makes little to no difference. Humdrum even. But then Dee Bates, while on her Tuesday morning carrier route for the Sentinel Tribune, saw a strange glow on the horizon. At that point humdrum stopped for a spell.
Bates says she was out delivering the newspapers around 5 a.m. along Custar Road with her friend Kenny Yates when they saw flickering light ahead in the dark. Bates is the substitute for Brian Cron.
“I got closer and closer,” she said, “then we could see flames and that’s when I put the pedal to the metal.”
She said a fire had broken out at 8331 Custar Road with flames leaping 30 to 40 feet from the side and back of the house. With her friend running out to bang on the front door to warn the inhabitants, Bates dialed 911. She said that she was concerned there were children in the house, because she saw bikes in the front yard.
While shouting for anyone inside to get out, they heard voices in the back. The residents had just escaped out the back of the building. Yates helped the family dog get loose from his lead, which was attached to the flaming house wall.
Adding to the tension, there was some confusion at first, because the 911 call was initially directed to the Henry County Fire Department rather than in Wood County.
“That lost about 12-14 minutes,” Bates said.
Eventually, the home’s resident was able to get through to the right department.
Once Bates saw the fire department truck coming across the nearby train tracks, she moved her vehicle out of the way of the rescue equipment and soon was off on her route again, back to relative normal.
“I was only about 15 minutes late,” she said with a laugh.
Bates has been working as a newspaper carrier for the Sentinel since 1986, and while she has seen some changes, she says she loves to work the route she has, since it is in the area she has lived all her life.
Right now she has 40 customers and four post offices to deliver to every morning. The routine requires she deliver to the post offices early enough so they are included in same-day mail delivery.
She is willing to go above the call of duty. Bates said that if technical difficulties keep her from getting the newspapers to the post offices in time to be put in the mail, she will personally deliver the newspaper to the homes near her route.
Bates also provides a personal touch for individuals.
“I have a lady in her 80s who broke her leg in five or six places. I’m happy to make an extra trip up her drive to deliver her paper into a box by the woman’s door.”
On the morning of the fire, Bates said that once she got home and the adrenaline wore down, she found herself feeling “really sad.”
Turns out the house she saw going up in flames was actually her family home from 1978-99.
She said this made it easy for her to tell Yates where the bedrooms were but made it hard, too, because that was this was a site of so many of her childhood memories.
Bates says she’s back to her route again. She says she likes to change up her routine, going in different ways while keeping to her schedule. Occasionally, she goes down a road where she can see an eagle’s nest, “making sure no one was messing with them.”
Bates likes to keep an eye on her neighbors, you know. Bates also works part time at Custar Tavern. In earlier times, she was a desk clerk at the now closed Buckeye Budget motel in Bowling Green.