Peter Lavalette, managing partner, RCO Law, Toledo, announced the addition of partners, and promotions.
Amy J. Luck, Perrysburg, has been advanced to partnership, from the Firm’s associate ranks.
In addition, RCO Law added two new associate attorneys, Jeff M. Smith and Marissa K. Fitzpatrick, both of Perrysburg, who joined the firm in late 2020.
“In a year of unprecedented challenges for many businesses, RCO Law focused on growth opportunities and meeting client needs, and as a result the firm was successful in promoting and recruiting top talent to meet strategic goals and future needs of the firm,” Lavalette said.
Luck practices in Ohio and Michigan with a focus on employment law and litigation. She joined RCO Law’s Toledo office in 2017, having practiced in Kansas and Missouri since 2005. Luck assists employers with all aspects of the employment relationship, including employment policies and handbooks, audits and investigations, wage, hour and benefits questions, and defense of employee claims at the administrative level.
Her bar admissions include Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, State of Michigan Bar Association, Toledo Bar Association, Toledo Women’s Bar Association and the Lucas County Bar Association.
Luck is a member of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s SPARK Program, Toledo Women’s Bar Association Mentorship Committee, Leadership Toledo Class of 2019 and the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce EPIC Program.
Fitzpatrick joins RCO Law’s wealth preservation practice group with over five years of legal experience drafting trusts, wills and financial plans. Fitzpatrick concentrates on estate planning, trusts and probate, as well as wealth preservation, business planning and elder law. She assists clients of all ages with planning for retirement and future healthcare needs, including asset management and Medicare planning. Fitzpatrick also provides counsel for clients in the firm’s healthcare practice group, including healthcare-related contracts and related transactional matters.
Fitzpatrick is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Toledo Bar Association. She is also a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, Maumee Chamber of Commerce, and a board member for the P.E.T. Bull Project.
Smith joins RCO Law as an associate in the business and corporate, healthcare and litigation practice groups. He represents clients in complex commercial and healthcare litigation matters, including defending healthcare providers in medical malpractice cases. Smith’s business practice involves a variety of legal areas including providing counsel to business owners in fiduciary duty disputes and representing financial institutions in matters involving mortgage-backed securities.
Before joining RCO Law, Smith was a business and tort litigation attorney for an American Law 100 firm in Cleveland where he litigated complex commercial and business disputes. Most recently, Jeff served as a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Sara Lioi with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
Smith is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Toledo Bar Association. He recently joined the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and EPIC’s Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2021.
RCO Law is headquartered in Toledo, with offices in Findlay and Waterville.