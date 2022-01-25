The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board may be considering a potential raise in rates at the city’s pool and waterpark complex next month.
The board began a discussion on the subject during their meeting on Tuesday.
“It’s really more just getting that thought process going, getting that discussion out there,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley.
Otley noted that rates were last raised at the pool in 2019, in part due to a 25-cent raise in the minimum wage. That year the board ultimately decided to raise non-resident daily admission rates by 6%, and raised season pass rates for both non-residents and residents by 3%.
Recreation Coordinator Ivan Kovacevic discussed pool finances at the meeting. While revenue for season passes was down in 2021 compared to 2019 ($90,802 compared with 103,984), revenue from daily admissions in 2021 ($126,008) was up over 2019 figures ($123,553). Revenue from swim lessons was also up ($28,903 in 2021 compared to $24,779 in 2019), and the concession stand made a nearly $8,000 profit in 2021, compared to a profit of just under $4,753 in 2019.
The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Kovacevic and Otley said that the lower season pass numbers were expected due to the public’s reactions to the uncertainty of the pandemic, and Kovacevic said they would like to consider how to increase season pass revenue. When asked by board member Cal Bowers what kind of increase in revenues in season passes would be a “win,” Otley said they would like to see at least a 10% increase. Daily admissions, she said, are heavily dependent on the weather.
Kovacevic credited the strong showing for the concession stand with efforts each year to make that operation more efficient. He said the fact that supply costs and staff costs are going up should be considered. It was noted earlier in the meeting that this year minimum wage is increasing by 50 cents an hour.
Otley told the board that they bring fee adjustments before city council for their consideration twice a year, in March and October, meaning that the parks board itself considers those adjustments in February and September.
“Really just wanted to throw this out to you to see if you guys had a real feeling of maybe we should pass this only on to non-residents like we did in 2019, or maybe it should be split,” Otley told the board, “or maybe we should just look at passes and not raise (the daily admission price).”
It was suggested that different potential fee options, as well as additional relevant data, be further presented to the board.
Otley said the board may additionally see a proposal for “a very slight increase” in fees for youth programming at their meeting next month.
The board also heard from Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz, who said that 30 new signs for the Parks and Recreation Foundation, with QR codes, will be installed around the parks. The QR codes, when scanned by a smartphone, will take the user to a PayPal site and enable them to donate money to the foundation.
“We’ll be interested to see how that adds up,” said Otley, “and how people respond to that.”
Only four of the board’s nine members attended Tuesday’s meeting, meaning there was no quorum to conduct business requiring a vote.