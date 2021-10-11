ROSSFORD — More development is coming to Rossford, with both new construction and vacant real estate filling up.
“There’s a Big Lots coming to the former Giant Eagle space and the owner of the shopping center told me he has the balance of the space expected to be leased out to two tenants. So the entire shopping center, including that (former) Giant Eagle, will be 100% occupied,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.
The names of the other new tenants have not yet been officially announced.
“We have negotiations on-going for most of our out-lots out front,” Doug Flick, director of Real Estate for Eidi Properties, said.
He added that all of their properties have recently received a burst of interest within the last few months.
Eidi Properties owns the Crossroads Centre retail shopping center on Olde U.S. 20 where Big Lots will be moving into, but also owns and manages many other retail properties throughout Northwest Ohio. In Rossford, they also have Rossford Point and Scrambler Marie’s Commons.
MacKinnon is excited. He said that the property has only been used for seasonal leases since Giant Eagle left.
“I know, on occasion, they have leased it out to a Halloween shop seasonally, but other than that it has been vacant,” MacKinnon said. “I bet it’s been 10 years.”
New construction will also be taking place in Rossford.
Perrysburg Animal Care Veterinary Hospital is building a new facility at 9310 Bass Pro Blvd., on the corner of Bass Pro Blvd. and Crossroads Parkway, and expects to be moved from the current location on Hufford Road.
“They’ve broken ground. The walls are up. The roof’s on,” MacKinnon said of their progress.
The new 10,000-square-foot facility will be providing a number of new services.
“We’ve basically outgrown our Hufford Road address,” said owner Dr. Brooke West. “We’re going to offer kennels, and we’ll have the only CAT scan in this area for animals, small breed dogs and cats.”
The facility will also have doggy day care, grooming, boarding and training.
“We will also have full hospital services that a veterinarian can provide. Basically, it will be a one-stop shop,” West said.
Whiteford Kenworth Trucking will start construction in the spring along with Murphy Tractor.
“These are expansions from elsewhere. I guess Murphy Tractor and Equipment is the largest John Deere dealership in three states, and Whiteford Kenworth Trucking has sold a thousand trucks to Amazon already, and they are not even in the ground yet,” MacKinnon said.
These are established businesses that are expanding to Rossford.
“They will be housed in two brand new buildings. These are both expansions from elsewhere,” MacKinnon said.