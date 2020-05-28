Rape charges have been refiled against a Bowling Green teen.
According to the Bridget Ansberg, executive director of at the Wood County Juvenile Court, the teen has been recharged with rape, plus sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, offense involving underage person and underage consumption or possession of alcohol.
Charges of rape were dismissed without prejudice in April, which allowed the state to refile the complaint.
A trial is scheduled for July 21.
According to court records, on Nov. 2 the teen was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another after impairing that person’s judgment or control.
The alleged victim was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and was unable to give consent, according to the records.
The alleged rape occurred at a party on West Reed Avenue.
The accused was a 17-year-old Bowling Green High School student at the time of his arrest on Jan. 17. He is now 18.
It is the Sentinel-Tribune’s policy not to name a minor accused of a crime unless he or she is tried as an adult.