Rape charges against a Bowling Green teen have been dismissed.
The 18-year-old appeared in Wood County Juvenile Court July 21 where four of the five charges were dismissed.
Prior to the trial, he admitted to the charge of underage consumption and the state dismissed a second alcohol-related charge, according to Bridget Ansberg, executive director at the juvenile court.
During the trial, after witnesses were called and evidence was given, the court dismissed the rape and gross sexual imposition charges, she said.
The sexual battery charge was dismissed after the trial, Ansberg added.
Sentencing for the underage consumption charge is Sept. 10.
After being dismissed with prejudice in April, charges against the teen were refiled in May.
According to court records, on Nov. 2 he was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another after allegedly impairing that person’s judgment or control with alcohol and marijuana.
It is the Sentinel-Tribune’s policy not to name a minor accused of a crime unless he or she is tried as an adult. The initial charges were filed against him when he was 17.