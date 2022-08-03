Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation.
The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court.
The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition.
The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to pandering obscenities of a minor.
The agreements were reach between the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, the defense attorneys and the attorneys for the victims, said Bridget Ansberg, executive director of the Wood County Juvenile Court.
On March 8, the Perrysburg Police Division was made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in November. It was also reported that part of the incident was possibly recorded.
As soon as the allegation was reported, Perrysburg police detectives started an investigation.
According to Ansberg, for the next two years, both juveniles shall have no contact with the victims and their families and be subject to supervised probation at the discretion of the juvenile court’s probation department.
They also must complete sexual offender assessment and follow any recommended treatments.
The boys may have no unsupervised access to the internet, have no social media, have no unsupervised contact with minors their age or younger and comply with all reasonable requests of their parents, school and all laws of the community.
Gross sexual imposition is defined as when a person engages in sexual contact with another individual against their will. It is a fourth-degree felony.
Pandering obscenity of a minor occurs when a person creates, reproduces, buys, sells, advertises for sale, publicly distributes, or displays any obscene material of a juvenile. It is a second-degree felony.
The next hearing will be set once the two boys get treatment, Ansberg said.
“If they don’t follow those rules, they’re subject to be brought back to court,” she said.
The original charges included rape and pandering. They were both 13 years old at the time.
The two have been on electronic monitoring and home confinement since being charged in March. Now, the probation department will set their curfew, Ansberg said.