A higher-level PCR test for the coronavirus will be available locally starting next week, according to Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer.
Ben Batey said the Thermo Fisher process, which will be conducted at Wood County Hospital, can do 400 tests per day and get 24-hour turn around.
Batey spoke at Thursday’s Wood County Health Department board meeting, which was held remotely.
“From BGSU’s perspective, the next couple weeks, we’re really ramping it up,” he said.
PCR tests detect the virus’s genetic material, and antigen tests detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We are also now going to be getting shipments from the state of antigen tests — almost 500 per week — for higher education testing, and that’s going to drastically increase our testing capacity as well,” Batey said.
Board member Bob Midden asked how the random testing was going at BGSU.
“Our goal that we have been shooting for is 400 tests per week,” Batey said. “It’s slightly less than that.”
There has been a communication issue to navigate, he said.
“We send out hundreds and hundreds of emails to try get people to show up and get testing,” Batey said. “Only about 50% of students actually open their email.”
This week, they have started texting students, “which drastically increased our compliance rate.”
The university will also use a message when students log in for classes, if they’ve been selected for testing.
They are also discussing incentives or requirements — making a student test before getting to participate in an activity, Batey said.
In an outbreak scenario, the university will be a little more forceful, he said.
“I will say we have gotten some push back on the idea of mandatory testing. It’s an invasive process,” he said.
Health Commissioner Ben Robison reported that videos are being created for bars and restaurants to “loop” continuously talking about coronavirus safety protocols.
This and literature with seven safety guidelines were created in partnership with the City of Bowling Green and BGSU.
“From my time visiting the bars, I definitely did see that students and patrons did not always know what they were supposed to do,” Robison said.