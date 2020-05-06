LIME CITY — Township firefighters spent Tuesday night battling a fire at Ralphie’s Sports Eatery with the help of four other local departments.
The restaurant likely a total loss, said Fire Chief Tom Brice.
Trucks were still at the site, 27393 Holiday Lane, until 8 a.m. and preliminary investigations continued until 11 a.m.
There were no injuries and the restaurant had been closed for the night when the fire was identified.
“The call came in around 11:45 p.m. from a Perrysburg Township police officer on patrol who saw heavy black smoke coming from the roof and had us dispatched,” Brice said.
“Shortly after we arrived on the scene we had fire from the roof. Crews briefly made an interior attack. Conditions deteriorated and we had to pull them out and make it a defensive fire. It was pretty well involved. At this point it is probably a total loss.”
Rossford, Northwood, Lake and the City of Perrysburg fire departments provided mutual aid. Perrysburg Township had a ladder truck, an engine and an ambulance on site.
The fire is still under investigation and the state fire marshal’s office is now involved to help.
“It will be a while yet for investigation, before we have a cause or any determination,” Brice said.
Because of coronavirus restrictions the restaurant had closed at 8 p.m. after carryout finished.