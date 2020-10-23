LIME CITY — Plans for rebuilding a Ralphie’s Sports Eatery in are on the Nov. 9 agenda for Perrysburg Township zoning.
The previous location was destroyed in May by a fire.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’d been there. It was a popular place, a real icon,” said Administrator Walt Celley at Wednesday’s trustees meeting.
In other business, the trustees approved a variety of road, park and fire-related purchases at Wednesday’s meeting.
Based on their positive experience over the summer, trustees have decided to approve the maintenance department’s request to buy a $69,363 DuraPatcher unit.
The road construction and maintenance unit was described as an almost all-weather road patching and construction unit that will help eliminate some of the labor-intensive patching work that slows down road work jobs.
Matt Hoffmann, township maintenance department director, said the one they borrowed from Middleton Township was very helpful, “but it was time to purchase one.” The costs would be covered in the 2020 budget.
Hoffmann said that the price was the state base bid price.
The purchase order to the Leader Machinery Company was approved unanimously.
A new handheld sanitizing sprayer was also approved for $699.
The fire department will be replacing nine sets of turnout gear. Total cost will be $22,958. The expense was unanimously approved by trustees.
The Perrysburg Fire/EMS IAFF Local Union 4170 chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser on Oct. 10 sold out of all 250 meals in only 38 minutes, making it a huge success. Fire chief Tom Brice said the profits will help local fire victims.
Bob Warnimont, recreation department director, reported that phase two of the Starbright Park is installed. The two benches were set with concrete on Wednesday.
A purchase order to Renewed Outdoors for $1,000 has been approved for mulch for the park. It is expected to be covered with funds from a grant from the Wood County Park District.
The annual renewal of the Stresscare contract was approved for $1,673. The company is a mental health services provider. Celley said that the township made “good utilization of the program.”
Trustee Bob Mack abstained from the vote because his business had previously worked with the company. The contract was approved by Gary Britten and Joe Schaller.
Melinda Kale was appointed as the nominee from the township to possibly fill the vacant seat on the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. Nominees need the majority of the 21 townships for appointment.
Kale is the current CEO of WLI-Work Leads to Independence. She has also previously been the village clerk/treasurer for Custar, and worked for the BG Convention & Visitors Bureau. She is also affiliated with the Governor’s Council on People with Disabilities and is a Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce board member.