Bowling Green State University students Mariela Moreno and Henry Groh hang on tight while riding a zip line down Main Street in Bowling Green during the second annual Rally BG event Saturday. Thrill seekers had the opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted a 3-on-3 tournament on Main Street. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon.
NOW: Rally BG, downtown Main Street until 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/poqlaZQbVF— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) August 27, 2022