Rally supports impeaching Trump

Laura Sanchez, of Bowling Green, holds a sign at passing cars near the front entrance of Wooster Green Tuesday evening in Bowling Green. Over a hundred local residents took part in A “Nobody is Above the Law” impeachment rally. MoveOn.org organized rallies across the country on the night before the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to take a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
NOW: Over a hundred local residents are gathering for a "Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally at Wooster Green in downtown Bowling Green. @DebR_Sentinel pic.twitter.com/L82LZNHxOq— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) December 17, 2019