RALLY BG ON MAIN: AUG 28

File. BGSU sophomores Mackenzie Rayle, of Continental, Ohio, right and Hope Chaffin, of Reynoldsburg, ride down a zip line during Rally BG on Main event on Aug. 28 in downtown Bowling Green.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

The City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University invite everyone to a fun event for people of all ages to gather, explore downtown BG, welcome the return of BGSU students, eat and be entertained.

The 2nd Annual Rally BG on Main will take place on Aug. 27, from noon-9 p.m.

