The City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University invite everyone to a fun event for people of all ages to gather, explore downtown BG, welcome the return of BGSU students, eat and be entertained.
The 2nd Annual Rally BG on Main will take place on Aug. 27, from noon-9 p.m.
Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event, allowing for a day packed full of fun activities in the heart of Bowling Green.
Thrill seekers will have an opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will host a 3-on-3 tournament on Main Street. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon, make a street sign, and support local shops and restaurants. Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks or order a DORA drink to go.
Throughout the day, a DJ will be playing music, the Bowling Green High School and BGSU marching bands will perform, and cheer and dance groups will be performing. Families can get up close to a fire truck and police car, participate in sporting activities with BGSU Athletics, or have some fun with the Wood County District Public Library.
“I’m thrilled that the Rally BG event is returning for its second year. We could not have imagined the tremendous response from the community during last year’s inaugural event,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher. “This event provides an opportunity for all of our community members to join together in a relaxed and fun environment, fostering true community spirit, inclusion and pride.”
This event is being sponsored by the city and BGSU. With the exception of food and drink, this event is free of charge. A website has been created and will continue to be updated with the day’s activities as the event draws near.