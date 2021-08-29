Despite crushing summer heat and humidity on Saturday, students, townies and visitors celebrated all things Bowling Green with the Rally BG on Main.
Main street was closed off between Clay and West Washington streets in a collaboration between the City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University.
While many people stayed off the streets and out of the 91-degree temps, local businesses benefited as families headed inside where there was air conditioning.
“They definitely came in, right when we opened at 10 a.m.,” Jenny Bowers, of Eden Fashion Boutique said. “I’m just glad it isn’t raining. I think this is a good idea.”
Finders Records also had customers coming in right as they opened. They reopened in June with limited hours, after being shut down for months due to the pandemic, but expanded hours for the event, to noon-6 p.m.
“We opened a bit early and we are seeing people come in,” Sam Fain said.
The three parklets appeared full most of the day, when they were in the shade.
Red plastic lawn chairs had been brought in for the event, for seating in the street. By late afternoon, students had pulled them into the growing shade of the buildings, to visit and hear the DJ spinning pop music that filled the air. All the chairs were filled and many people were also seated on the curbs.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers strolled the street with his family.
“I am here celebrating what a great college town and a great town that Bowling Green is, with all these students sitting here. I love to see these students here. We have new students, new residents of Bowling Green, that just moved in. We want them to know what a great downtown we have.”
Half a dozen food trucks were available, with tacos, yogurt and a variety of munchies.
Main Street was packed with activities, for both thrill-seekers, and the not-so-adventurous.
In addition to the inflatable Ninja Warrior Course, there was a zip line. It was 300-feet long, running down the middle of Main Street. Two could slide down the line at the same time, in sort of a race. It was popular. By late evening the wait to do the event was said to be about 50 minutes.
Freddie and Frieda Falcon were also on hand, followed by groups of kids wanting selfies with the university mascots.
People could also make a street sign and later in the evening watch a movie on a large outdoor screen.
“It’s been really fun so far. They’ve kept us busy with the Welcome Week activities. It’s been really fun,” Dylan Wierwille, a freshman at BGSU, said while sitting with her friends. “I’m going to do the zip line and I’m excited about the food trucks, because I’m hungry. And, I just won a free T-shirt, so that’s pretty cool.”
Julie’s Dance Studio staged parts of “The Nutcracker … All Jazzed Up” in front of the Wood County District Public Library, which allowed the students to wait for their scenes, in the air conditioning.
“One of the things I appreciate most about this type of event is we get to let some kids see the show who might not otherwise be able to afford to come to the show, or make that typical trip to Owens Community College, to see it,” said Katie Stygles, whose daughter Molly was dancing.