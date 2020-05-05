PERRYSBURG — Free Ohio Now will hold Rally Around Ohio events on Saturday in all 88 counties, including one in downtown Perrysburg.
The April 30 "stay at home" order issued by the Ohio Department of Health director, due to coronavirus, includes an unnecessary continuation of the stay-at-home directive which restricts individual liberty, according to a news release by the group. Extending the duration of what amounts to house arrest for healthy Ohio citizens must end immediately, the release stated.
"The health director’s order also includes an unconstitutional mandate stipulating that certain businesses and operations remain closed until the order is amended or rescinded," the group stated. "This infringes on the rights of specified business owners to resume operation. To continue to smother any segment of Ohio’s economy is no longer reasonable or necessary."
Free Ohio Now asks that all participants in the Rally Around Ohio gatherings use their personal discretion in adhering to recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. This is especially important for those who may be at high risk.
Protests will take place on the afternoon of Saturday at 1 p.m. or as arranged by individual counties at the various locations throughout Ohio.
Specific rally locations and start times will be posted on the Free Ohio Now website, https://www.freeohionow.com, as they are determined and finalized.
Some of the group's issues include:
• 40-70% of Ohioans will get COVID-19 – regardless of restrictions
• People are unemployed, uninsured, and our economy is heading into recession
• Parents may still be working, but their children are not in school or day care
• Unemployed, divorced parents are falling behind in child support payments
• Rates of depression, suicide, and alcohol/drug are rising as stay-at-home orders continue
• Factories are only calling back some of their workers
• Schools and universities are furloughing or laying off employees
• City, county and state governments are seeing fiscal downturns
• Elections aren’t being held properly
• Food supply chain is strained and in jeopardy
• Ability of the federal government to sustain and fund state programs is very uncertain
• Constitutional rights are being trampled
• Churches are closed
• Many await surgeries and delay seeking essential medical help
• Countless small businesses remain closed by state mandates