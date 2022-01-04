PERRYSBURG – A new source of Louisiana-style fast food chicken may be coming to Fremont Pike.
The newest franchise of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expected to be in Perrysburg Township, at 10576 Fremont Pike in the French Quarter Square. The location is across from the current Kroger Fuel Center.
The Mannik and Smith Group, Columbus, is the civil engineering group that recently turned in plans to the township zoning administrator Kelly Moore for the zoning commission informal site review on Dec. 13, The designer is the Olio Development Group, also from Columbus.
Plans indicate the primary entrance to be from Fremont Pike and accommodating an average of 29 cars with a double stacking drive through system. Estimated seating would be for a maximum of 60. The chain also has online ordering and takeout.
Informal exterior elevations are also indicated on the architect’s drawings. The red brick, stucco and red reclaimed metal finished accents are the current style of the franchises.
The chicken finger chain has more than 500 restaurants with more than 23,000 workers. Representatives of the Olio Development Group could not be reached. The Raising Cane’s headquarters is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The next zoning meeting will be Jan. 10, during which a formal review of plans will be taking place. Moore expects a late January submission of full construction plans.