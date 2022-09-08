Sandy Hook Survivors Uvalde

The sun rises over Newtown, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas, who return to school this week.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson).

 Julia Nikhinson

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better.

They know what's ahead. There's shock, followed by numbness. There are struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. Anxiety. Survivor's guilt. Anger that these shootings continue to happen in America. Reliving their trauma every time there's another mass shooting.

