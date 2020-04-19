The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will hold a called PreBurn, a virtual 5K where participants can walk or run their race over the whole span of the event or at once in their own communities, while continuing to practice social distancing.
The event will be held May 16-June 7. Registration will be open starting Tuesday through May 15.
Prices include $35 for race registration and T-shirt or $20 for registration only.
Visitour www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.