Wood County rivers are currently in the “no flooding stage” and are forecasted in the minor flooding range, according to a Wednesday update of the National Weather Service Cleveland, shared by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone who sees any ice jams/dams, should share that information with the EMA and they will get it to National Weather Service. This information helps them predict associated flooding that can occur with both their build and release.
NWS Northern Indiana reported in their briefing that the Maumee River does have what they determined to be heavy ice present.
“We are in contact with local responders to keep an eye on the areas of common impact (Grand Rapids and Pemberville). Again, if you are seeing any issues in your area please let us know,” the EMA said.
“We were able to visualize the Portage from Woodville to Pemberville and the Maumee River from the Damascus Bridge to Waterville today in person and the conditions are extremely variable depending on location.”
There is also already considerable snowmelt coming across roadways in certain areas off of the fields.
Highlights provided from NWS Cleveland:
Several River Flood Warnings have been issued, many of which are expected to reach moderate and possibly major flood stage. See latest Flood Warning statements here: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=cle&issuedby=CLE&product=FLW
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for mixed precipitation. It was was extended to 5 a.m. Friday.
A slow-moving cold front will approach the area Wednesday and move across the region Thursday.
Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected generally along and west of Interstate 71 and along the Lake Erie shoreline.
Heavy rain combined with snowmelt and potential ice jams will produce a threat for flooding for most of the area Thursday.
A wintry mix is expected for northern Ohio Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this reason.