PEMBERVILLE — A desire to help in hard times, while maintaining social distance, have come together in the Eastwood area as a benefit raffle for area small businesses.
The Eastwood Community Business Raffles was the idea of of AJ Haas and Troy Johnson.
The raffle tickets are $5 each, with the total amount of money purchased in raffle tickets used to purchase gift cards from the businesses that the raffle is targeted to benefit. The winners get the gift cards that are in $25 or $50 amounts and can be used to buy things at the stores. Some people have purchased multiple raffle tickets and won multiple gift cards.
The group started in early March and has already raised more than $7,000.
They have already done raffles for Beeker’s General Store, Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool and Extended Care, St. John’s Hilltop Dayschool and Pisanello’s Pizza Pemberville. The next raffle benefits the Pemberville and Luckey food pantries.
“Thanks to the generosity of quite a few folks it went very well. They raised $850,” said Todd Sheets, owner of Beeker’s and Downtown Deco.
Like many businesses, the doors are locked for walk-in traffic at Beeker’s. They are doing curbside service. One of the popular walk-in purchases at Beeker’s is their ice cream. The gift cards the winners have received will still be good in the popular summer ice cream months, but also at their other business, Downtown Deco, a full service floral business.
“We were very, very honored to receive the call to do a raffle. We’re trying to be very humble, because we realize that there are many small businesses that could use the help. So we’re trying to pay it forward and do neat little things for people in our community,” Sheets said. “I was just on the phone to find palm fronds for Palm Sunday to donate to Otterbein.
“We look forward to the day when people can come in and shop and browse like the good old days,” Sheets said.
There’s no science behind who Haas and Johnson choose as recipients. They just make a phone call to the businesses, to make sure the business owner wants to do it.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to the choice of business. We just want to help downtown businesses. We just went through different businesses around town. We asked Frobose (Meat Locker) and they turned us down, because they have had a boom. They wanted the help to go to people who really need it,” Johnson said. “It takes guts to open a small business. Front Street Cafe, just got their liquor license. Now people can’t go in there.”
“We’ve had multiple businesses that have said they are doing alright, and to move on to others that need more help. That’s really cool that the businesses are looking out for each other,” Haas said.
The Beeker’s raffle raised $850, which was split between 16 winners for $25 gift cards and nine $50 winners.
Raffle purchases are all made by digital payment via Venmo, PayPal or Facebook Messenger Pay.
The idea came from a raffle they had previously held as a cancer benefit.
When the coronavirus hit, they realized that it would have an impact on local businesses. They knew this could be a fun way to raise some revenue.
“It gives people something to look forward to, with the live raffles, and it maintains social distancing,” Haas said. “When a community, or event or non-profit, is holding an event, these are the first people they come to. The local businesses are the first to donate, so we want to give back to them. It’s cool to see people rally around and support it,” Haas said.
Both Haas and Johnson have day jobs. Haas is in product development for the CMC Group in Bowling Green and a school board member at Eastwood Local Schools. Johnson is a health and life insurance agent.
“They definitely deserve the credit for stepping up and supporting the different businesses and causes. We know there are a lot of folks who could use the assistance.” Sheets said.