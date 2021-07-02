Accounting and advisory firm William Vaughan Company had announced its merger with Radel, Smith & Associates in Bowling Green.
RSA’s Bowling Green-based staff will remain in the current location at 175 E. Washington St. and will operate under the name William Vaughan Company.
“Teaming with William Vaughan Company, which has a strong presence in Northwest Ohio and shares our same philosophies and commitment to client service, allows us to stay on the cutting edge of changes so prevalent in today’s accounting industry, thereby strengthening our levels of service and expertise,” said Cal Smith, Managing Partner of RSA. “We are enthusiastic about joining a firm of such caliber as William Vaughan Company.”
As part of the expansion, WVC Partner and Bowling Green native, Nate Bernath will oversee the new office. WVC team member and BG resident Owen Beck will also spend time serving clients out of the new office.
From the RSA side, the expansion will add eight additional members to WVC’s team, including:
· Cal Smith, CPA
· Ed Keaveny, CPA, CVA
· Tim Chamberlin, CPA
· Annette Rader, CPA
· Michele Martin, CPA
· Michael Richter, CPA, MT
· Melody Lawrence
· Jackie Roberts
“We are pleased to welcome the Bowling Green office,” said WVC’s Managing Partner Aaron Swiggum. “We have always believed in being strategic about our growth and look forward to expanding our services into the BG area along with getting to know and participating in that community.”
William Vaughan Company is an Ohio-based public accounting firm providing audit, tax and consulting services to clients locally, nationally and internationally. William Vaughan Company, which opened in 1959, has three locations and 90 professionals, including 13 partners, who focus on serving primarily privately held businesses.
For the past five years, the firm has been awarded one of the 60 Best Accounting Firms to Work for in the nation by Accounting Today. In addition, William Vaughan Company has been named INSIDE Public Accounting’s Best of the Best Firms for the fourth consecutive year, The Blade’s Top Work Places for eight years running and most recently, Accounting Today’s 20201 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leader awards.