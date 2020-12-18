PERRYSBURG — For 15 years “Thatcher, the Iron Lady” has been the heart of Alice-Louise Press, but Amy Lesniewicz is the brain of the downtown specialty letterpress printing business.
Lesniewicz calls her 1960s era Heidelberg letterpress “Thatcher the Iron Lady,” because of it’s toughness and ability to get the job done. It was pretty much the pinnacle of letterpress printing technology, made with precision steel and cast iron.
“Snarky and unique. A small business,” Lesniewicz said to describe her business and work. “I try to keep it all on the edgy side of things. It’s anything paper product, stationary-wise.”
Her stationary is done on high quality, heavier paper. The images tend to be in rich bold colors that catch the eye, like a great comic book. Those images draw the eye to her text.
She has been celebrating the 15th anniversary of the business this year; the retail store opened six years ago.
“Letterpress is the oldest printing method,” Lesniewicz said. “I’ve modernized it with new plates. I use a computer to create my images and then send them in to have the plates made up. They’re called photopolymer plates, plastic plates. They’re not the classic metal plates with the wood backing, like the old-school movies show.”
She has three different presses. The Iron Lady is made for commercial style printing and is the fastest machine. It automatically loads and can do several thousand sheets in a run. It’s what she would use to do reams of a company letterhead.
Lesniewicz has another Heidelberg that does folding.
The third one is an Ohio-made press from Chandler and Price, made in the 1900s. She had a motor added to it, but it was originally a hand crank unit. She still uses it for extreme customization.
She said that the new plates keep her from being limited to old wood block fonts and old images.
“It puts a deep impression in the paper, where you know it was printed on an old antique press, as opposed to a flat print,” Lesniewicz said about the uniqueness of letterpress printing, as compared to modern digital printing. “Letterpress you can tell, because it has that deep indent that you can only get from letterpress.”
She also does custom work. This time of the year she does a lot of custom Christmas cards. She just finished a card that was made on card stock so thick that she hand painted the edges Santa suit red. It was also letterpress-embossed with gold foil, instead of ink. The photography was supplied, but she printed the family photo and layered it with a backcard. The envelopes were also handmade, letterpress printed, foilstamped and lined with a dark evergreen colored paper.
“I did it all from scratch,” Lesniewicz said. “This is kind of a super fancy holiday card.”
She also carries products from other local small businesses in the retail store, such as Blue Q items.
“They are just a wonderful company, and they give a lot of their proceeds to people with needs. I get the sock and the kitchen mitts, they are just right up my alley with their humor.”
Additionally, she carries her aunt’s “Jewelry by Snookie.” Also from Ohio is her mother’s custom masks and knit hats and mittens.
“I have to carry their stuff, the shop is named after my grandmother,” Lesniewicz said.
The business started in her garage, where she made her own wedding invitation designs that were sold to other businesses. It’s all grown from there and now includes the quirky greeting card designs.
“The only thing that wasn’t in my house was this storefront,” Lesniewicz said. “My basement was what the backroom is. My office was one of the bedrooms.”
The shop is at 107 Louisiana Ave., but Lesniewicz said that during the pandemic her website, www.alice-louise.com, has been very popular.