A man walks across a parking lot on the campus of Bowling Green State University into a head wind as snow falls Friday morning. Temps dipped into the 30s as Mother Nature took the area on a weather roller coaster ride. Temperatures are expected to be back into the mid 50s today.
featured
Quick winter blast
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.