FDA approves Cincinnati facility to start convalescent plasma treatment
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Christ Hospital Lindner Research Center in Cincinnati to start convalescent plasma treatments for high-risk COVID-19 patients.
This treatment “is the only protocol that incorporates a readily available, rapid turnaround (less than 1 hour) blood test that reflects risk of dying and can identify patients before it’s too late,” according to a news release.
“Hospitals in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland have all expressed interest in participating in the treatment protocol,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in a news release. “This is another great step in our efforts to save lives.”
Brown wants federal support for local journalism
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants federal funding to go to help local media outlets, which have laid off reporters and cut print editions, as part of a future COVID-19 relief package.
Brown joined a group of 19 senators in sending a letter to Senate leadership.
“In the midst of a public health crisis that requires us to stay home in order to stay safe, we need local newspapers now more than ever,” Brown said in a statement. “Ohioans need access to the most up-to-date information on what resources are available in their communities as well as how to stay safe and protect their neighbors.”
WalletHub: Ohio saw the 25th biggest increase in unemployment
Ohio saw the 25th biggest increase in unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis from WalletHub.
Louisiana topped the list, followed by New Hampshire, Virginia and Georgia. Connecticut, Oregon and Wyoming rounded out the bottom three on the list.
Ohio saw 224,182 unemployment claims during the week ending April 4, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That is down from 274,288 claims during the week of March 28.
As of Thursday evening, Ohio had 5,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 213 deaths, officials said.
– The Center Square