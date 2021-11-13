LEMOYNE – Veterans who received quilts Thursday from the Quilting Eagles also received a personalized card with the gift.
And just like the quilts, the cards were handmade.
Susan Nigh has been making the cards for the quilting group for eight years. Her card making started at Woodmore school district, where teachers who had retired before her started making cards.
She taught in the elementary grades there for 32 years, and before that was a teacher in Bradner.
“I thought cutting paper, playing with paper, that’s kind of fun,” Nigh said about why she joined the group.
She has been a member of the Quilting Eagles for 10 years, since she retired from teaching. Nigh said friends introduced her to the group.
“It’s been fun, it’s been wonderful. And when you retire it seems you need something else to do.”
Nigh introduced the cards to the Quilting Eagles.
“We kind of combined the quilting with the card making so every veteran will get a card, which makes it personal.”
The member who made the quilt writes a personal note in the card and presents both to the veteran.
On Veterans Day in Luckey, the Quilting Eagles presented quilts to nine veterans.
Nigh, who also quilts, said she loves the card making because it is quicker. But the quilting also offers an opportunity to play with colors and patterns.
“They kind of go hand in hand.”
Nigh is the only member who makes the cards. She uses a Cuttlebug to emboss the cards and do the die cuts. She said it takes around 20 minutes to make a card.
She estimated she had made more than 160 cards in the last eight years.
She gets her ideas from Pinterest and sometimes will look at the paper and note when she has ribbons and embellishments to match.
All of Nigh’s cards are a combination of red, white and blue. Some have embossed stars, others have ribbons, but all are a work of art.
Nigh also is a member of the Pemberville Petal Pushers and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She is on the library board and helps with funeral dinners at the church.
She and husband Terry have two children and three grandchildren.
The two youngest grandkids like to play with paper when they visit.
“It’s kind of fun to share that with them.”
The couple met at Bowling Green State University and after getting married moved to Pemberville.
Nigh also makes large birthday cards for those who are 90 and older in her church. She said she makes about 20 a year.
“It’s a fun thing because people write a message on it. As a group, we always appreciate them,” she said about the older church members.
The 14x17 card also has been handed out to the policemen after being signed by all the businesses in town.
“They need some recognition. … Just little things like that mean a lot in this day and age of sending emails and ecards. It’s nice to keep the real card idea going.”
Nigh also made a large card for the Eastwood girls cross-country team for qualifying for state competition.
She said she has never considered selling her cards.
“That would take the fun out of it. It would feel like production … you got to keep doing it.”
Nigh said she sees herself making the cards for a long time.
“It’s meaningful and it beats watching television.”